In 2022, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company transported about 1.4 million passengers in connection with the countries of the European Union, which is a record-breaking figure for the last 10 years.

This was reported by the company's press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, according to the report, 600,000 citizens were evacuated to the EU by evacuation trains.

"Many Ukrainians were forced to go abroad due to the war. Over 600,000 people were evacuated by train to their neighbors in the west. Then the railway was the safest form of transport, and now it is the most convenient form of transport for traveling between home and place of temporary residence. In addition to evacuation, last year 1.4 million passengers were transported to EU countries and back. This is almost 10 times more than in 2021," said Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the company's board.

It is noted that the most popular international train remains the Kyiv - Warsaw one.

In particular, Ukrzaliznytsia receives more than 2,000 requests to buy tickets for this train per day in its online services, while the capacity is limited to 150 seats per train.

"On this route, so-called international RIC wagons are used, the fleet of which is limited. Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia, together with Polish colleagues, is working on the issue of running ordinary Ukrainian wagons on the route, which are somewhat wider. The test run was successful, so we can expect that there will be more seats on this route," Kamyshin said.

In addition, according to him, Ukrzaliznytsia launched 6 new international trains last year.

In total, in 2022, the company carried 16.9 million long-distance passengers, and another 4 million passengers were evacuated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023 does not foresee an increase in tariffs for passenger transportation.