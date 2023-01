As of the morning of January 27, electricity consumption limits have been exceeded in 10 regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages are in effect there. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

According to the company, electricity consumption remains at the same level as the day before. Accordingly, there is a significant power deficit in the power system.

"The attack by the Russians on January 26 caused significant damage to several objects of the high-voltage network. However, the power system is still recovering after the previous series of enemy missile attacks, which caused damage to the power units of the power plants. As a result, the production of electricity at the operating power plants cannot fully cover the consumption," the press service says.

All regional power distribution companies received round-the-clock consumption limits.

"Already now, the Dispatch Center sees limits being exceeded in 10 regions, which is why emergency shutdowns are being applied in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Lviv, and Rivne Regions," Ukrenergo said.

"During the day, emergency power outages are possible in other regions as well," they added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dnipropetrovsk Region is returning to planned power outages.

Kyiv returns to power outages schedules.