The Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko said that in Thailand he carried out the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to develop friendly relations in the Asian direction. Tyshchenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In December, at a meeting, we, the MPs from the Servant of the People, were given the task of developing friendly relations in the direction of Asia and Africa... So at the moment I am really on a business trip to Asia. All the top leaders are aware, as is the head of my faction. The war is going on and we are only carrying out orders... By order of the top management, the Asian direction is currently one of the priorities," he wrote.

The MP emphasized that he does not hide his location and all his meetings are official and documented. He also noted that he is the co-chairman of the friendship group with Vietnam.

Tyshchenko said that he has been in Thailand for the second day together with regional specialists and has already reached an important decision to support Ukraine.

"The result: a meeting with partners was held and an important diplomatic agreement was reached to support Ukraine," he said.

The MP also noted that he will return to Vietnam and continue his business trip, which he has been on for more than 2 weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko was expelled from the Servant of the People party after it became known about his trip to Thailand allegedly to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community. Tyshchenko was also dismissed from the post of deputy head of the Servant of the People faction and expelled from the faction.

On January 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which provides for the possibility of officials traveling abroad exclusively on business trips.

Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada did not send Tyshchenko on a business trip to Thailand.