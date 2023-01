Situation In Energy System After Russian Missile Attack Stabilized. Where Situation Is The Most Difficult

The situation in the energy system of Ukraine has already been stabilized after another missile attack by the Russians, the biggest problems remain in the Odesa Region. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, announced this.

"Today was a really difficult day. The attack by drones continued all night, during the day the enemy fired missiles at the energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, many people were killed. Our colleague also was killed, two more employees of our company were injured," he said.

According to him, energy supply of critical infrastructure has been restored in the Odesa Region, energy companies are starting to restore energy supply to consumers.

"In other regions of the country, the situation has already stabilized, we have switched to power outages according to schedules. And this despite the fact that today there was massive shelling, in particular, several main substations were affected," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dnipropetrovsk Region is returning to planned power outages.

Kyiv returns to power outages schedules.