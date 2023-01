Securities Commission Admits To Circulation Bonds Issued By Canada To Support Ukraine

The National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market (Securities Commission) has admitted bonds (Ukraine Sovereignty Bond) issued by the Government of Canada to circulation on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The initiator of the application for the admission of securities of a foreign issuer is PJSC National Depository of Ukraine.

To offer Canadians the opportunity to directly support Ukraine, the Government of Canada has issued 5-year bonds worth USD 500 million, denominated in Canadian dollars.

The funds are aimed at supporting the Government of Ukraine by providing basic services to Ukrainians, such as: pensions, purchasing fuel before winter and restoring the energy infrastructure, etc.

Canadians who participate in the Ukraine Sovereign Bond are actually buying ordinary Canadian government bonds at a rate of 3.245%.

To provide investors with confidence in the safety of their funds, Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds also have Canada's AAA credit rating.

The maturity date of the bonds is symbolic - August 24, 2027, the Independence Day of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.