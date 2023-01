The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada expelled MP Mykola Tyshchenko from the faction. The spokesperson of the faction, Yuliya Paliychuk, wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the intra-factional poll, which was started the day before, it was decided to exclude Mykola Mykolayovych Tyshchenko from the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People political party," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko was previously expelled from the Servant of the People party after it became known about his trip to Thailand allegedly to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community. Tyshchenko was also dismissed from the post of deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

On January 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which provides for the possibility of officials traveling abroad exclusively on business trips.

Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada did not send Tyshchenko on a business trip to Thailand.