The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that they plan to transfer to Ukraine a modern modification of Abrams M1A2 tanks, and not A1, the stocks of which are available to the U.S. military.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced this at a briefing, the European Pravda reports.

"Now we are working on the details. We are trying to purchase new tanks through USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative)... This involves working with industry and contracting, and partly acquiring new tanks. So that's where our goal lies in this process," Singh said.

Singh stressed that she could not now determine the time frame for when Abrams will appear in Ukraine, clarifying that "this is not about weeks, but about months."

She also said that it has not yet been determined where Ukrainians will be trained on tanks.

"As for how soon, I just can't give you a specific timeline. We are trying to organize training, but at this time I cannot say where and when it will take place, I simply do not have such information," she said.

She also commented on remarks that appeared in the media regarding the allegedly small number of American tanks.

"I think it's certainly not a symbolic commitment. It's a commitment that we're doing it for the long term. We're doing it for what Ukraine may need on the battlefield in the near future and then beyond," Singh added.

M1А2 Abrams has a more advanced optics and control system than А1, which allows more accurate targeting, and a separate thermal imager for the crew commander allows you to independently determine targets in any weather and battlefield conditions.

Also, the new modification of the tank contains digitized control mechanisms that allow machines to continuously and automatically exchange information, quickly track the location of friendly vehicles, identify enemy positions and process artillery requests.

Recall that on January 25, Biden announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

On January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to the German defense minister, the first Leopards will arrive in Ukraine in three months.