The Kremlin is preparing for a new offensive on Ukraine. Despite the heavy losses, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is convinced that his occupation troops can regain the initiative after months of losing ground. It is reported by Bloomberg.

"Nearly a year into an invasion that was supposed to take weeks, Vladimir Putin is preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, at the same time steeling his country for a conflict with the US and its allies that he expects to last for years… The renewed offensive may start as soon as February or March, the people close to the Kremlin said,” the publication reports.

Thus, the Kremlin wants to demonstrate the combat capability of its army. The Russian Federation would also agree to a full truce, provided that the territory already occupied by Russia remains under its control.

The publication notes that Putin still remains convinced that the involvement of more troops will allow Russia to change the course in the unleashed war. Failures and new sacrifices that grow daily do not convince him of this.

The Kremlin is already subordinating the economy and Russian society to the needs of war. Thus, a new round of mobilization in Russia is possible in the spring.

Experts note that Putin's disappointment with the situation at the front does not force him to abandon his goals. This indicates that the war will be longer, bloodier and worse for everyone.

American and European intelligence experts doubt whether Russia will have enough resources for a large-scale new offensive. Even mobilizing 300,000 people last fall may not be enough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin says that they did not stop mobilizing. It was noted that Putin has no "legal basis" to cancel it.

To implement the Kremlin's plans, the Russian command announced large-scale measures to reform the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, an increase in the total number of troops to 1.5 million people and the formation of at least 20 new divisions.

Meanwhile, it became known that in Russia a new wave of mobilization will be accompanied by increased attention to the inhabitants of the so-called "central regions" of the country.