The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is studying the possibility of extracting gas from coal bed.

This follows from a statement by the NJSC, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Naftogaz Group launched research in the Lviv Region. Its main goal is to study the technology and production process of natural gas extraction from coal bed. Potentially, the technology has significant prospects. It can help strengthen Ukraine's energy independence, increase the safety of miners, contribute to the processes of Ukraine’s European integration and create additional opportunities for development local communities," the message says.

According to the report, the research is being implemented in cooperation between Naftogaz and Lviv Coal State Enterprise within the framework of the state program for strengthening Ukraine's energy independence.

"Ukraine has one of the highest values of methane content per ton of coal (an average of 2.5 cubic m/t in Canada and up to 25 cubic m/t in Ukraine) and the 7th place in the world in terms of coal reserves. Therefore, this technology we have significant prospects. Research work is currently underway on the site chosen jointly with the Lviv State Coal Enterprise, and at the end of 2023, if the research results are successful, we plan to fully launch the project and start drilling," said Board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to the report, the basis is the experience of using technologies for extracting methane from coal (Coal Bed Methane), which Naftogaz specialists studied at production sites in the United States, China, and Canada.

"This technology has been used in the world for a long time. For example, in the United States, methane production from coal bed exceeds 60 billion cubic meters per year, which is almost three times more than the annual gas consumption in Ukraine. We also have significant prospects and we must use them," noted Chernyshov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Naftogaz plans to increase gas production by 8% to 13.5 billion cubic meters in 2023.