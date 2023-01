Over the past day, January 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 850 Russian invaders, as well as destroyed seven tanks, 33 UAVs, and 11 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 27, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 124,710 (+850),

tanks ‒ 3,182 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,340 (+6) units,

artillery systems – 2,180 (+11) units,

MLRS – 452 (+0) units,

air defense means ‒ 221 (+1) units,

planes – 292 (+0) units,

helicopters – 283 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1,941 (+33),

cruise missiles ‒ 796 (+47),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5,001 (+15) units,

special equipment ‒ 199 (+4).

Data on Russian losses during the full-scale war are being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 26, the Russian occupation army shelled populated areas of the Donetsk Region. Phosphorus charges were used in the Lysychansk direction.

In addition, on the night of January 25-26, the Russian occupiers once again tried to carry out a mass attack using kamikaze drones. Air defense units of Ukraine were able to shoot down all the Iranian Shahed UAVs.

Meanwhile, on January 26, during a massive missile attack on Thursday, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces of the AFU shot down 47 of them, and three enemy missiles more failed to reach their targets.