Poland will transfer 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard II tanks announced earlier.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on Telegram on Friday, January 27.

"Poland will send 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine, along with the previously announced 14 Leopard II tanks. We thank our allies. We will crush the enemy," Yermak emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 25, Germany announced the provision of Leopard II tanks to Ukraine.

On January 24, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that his country is ready to transfer 18 Leopard II tanks to Ukraine.

On January 14, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the plan to send 12 Challenger II tanks to Ukraine.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during a visit to Lviv, announced his readiness to provide a company of Leopard II tanks to the Ukrainian military.