Japan is introducing new sanctions against the Russian Federation, which include expanding the list of prohibited goods for export and freezing the assets of Russian officials and organizations.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

"In light of the situation around Ukraine and to promote international efforts to ensure peace, Japan will introduce an export ban along with other major countries," the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

It is reported that with the new sanctions, Japan will ban the supply of goods to 49 organizations in Russia from February 3, which can be used to strengthen its military potential. The Ministry specified that they will include a variety of products from water cannons, gas detection equipment and semiconductor equipment to vaccines, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives and robots.

In addition, Japan will also freeze the assets of three legal entities and 22 individuals in Russia, including the aircraft construction company JSC Irkut Corp, the manufacturer of anti-aircraft missiles MMZ Avangard, Deputy Minister of Defense Mikhail Mizintsev and Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, as well as 14 pro-Moscow individuals, related to the "annexation" of a part of southeastern Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Thursday, January 26, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces of the AFU shot down 47 of them, and three more missiles did not reach their targets.

At least 11 people died because of another massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russians. There are also victims.

Previously, the Japanese government allocated 95 million dollars for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

In addition, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida received an invitation to visit Ukraine.