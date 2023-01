Yesterday, January 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attacks of occupiers in the area of 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Also, the Russian Federation carried out another massive missile attack on Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, units of the AFU repelled Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the enemy carried out 44 airstrikes, 18 of them using Shahed-136 UAVs. All kamikaze drones were shot down. The enemy also launched 70 rockets, 47 of which were destroyed. Also, it carried out 125 attacks using MLRSes. Unfortunately, as a result of enemy strikes, civilians were killed and civilian objects were destroyed.

The danger of air and missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

It is noted that the situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. However, joint training continues, under the guise of which the Russian Federation is building up an aviation group on the territory of Belarus.

It is reported that areas of Tymonovychi and Senkivka settlements in the Chernihiv Region were hit with artillery fire; Tymofiyivka, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Strelecha, Ternova, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Budarky, Kolodiazne, and Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled Dvorichne, Synkivka, Podoly, Orlianka, Pishchane, Tabayivka, Berestove, and Lozova in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Ivanivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Lyman direction, the districts of Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk Region, as well as Yampolivka in the Donetsk Region, came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the occupiers shelled Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka.

Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Novopil in the Donetsk Region, as well as Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers shelled Kherson again.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during a massive missile attack on Thursday, January 27, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine, the Air Forces of the AFU shot down 47 of them, and another three missiles did not reach their targets.

At least 11 people died as a result of another massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russians. There are also victims.

Subsequently, the air alert was declared again in the southern Regions of Ukraine, the air AFU of the South Operational Command destroyed another Russian guided air missile Kh-59 in the Odesa Region around at 2 p.m.