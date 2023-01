Kuleba And French Foreign Minister Colonna Hold Talks In Basement Of Odesa Opera Due To Air Alert

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna held talks in the basement of the Odesa National Opera and Ballet Theater due to air alert.

Kuleba and Colonna reported this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Probably for the first time in history, foreign ministers are holding talks in the basement of the opera house. And the reason for this was the next air raid siren due to the threat of a Russian missile strike on Odesa. Nevertheless, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and I discussed all the issues on our agenda," Kuleba wrote.

Colonna also announced on Twitter about negotiations with Kuleba in the basement of the Odesa Opera.

"Thanks to a Russian missile, I experienced my 1st diplomatic bilateral meeting in a shelter. Coffee was warm, merci!" іhe wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, January 26, French Foreign Minister Colonna arrived in Odesa to meet with Kuleba to note France's support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

In December, France transferred Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine and plans to provide additional Caesar self-propelled artillery installations in the first quarter of 2023.

On Thursday, January 26, Ukraine came under another missile attack from Russia.

According to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine, 47 of them were shot down, three more did not reach their targets.