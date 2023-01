Ukraine needs longer-range missiles and long-range artillery to quickly launch a counteroffensive before Russia's transfer of reinforcements. This was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with CNN, the Defence Intelligence reports on Facebook on Thursday, January 26.

As Skibitskyi noted, the Russian occupiers began to transfer military cargo throughout the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, through the Crimean Peninsula to the southern regions. Ukraine needs longer-range artillery to strike at the enemy's military depots, which are located 80-120 km from the front line, the representative of the Defense Intelligence said. Also, Ukraine needs long-range artillery for a counterattack before the aggressor country will transfer reinforcements.

"Especially now, tanks, IFVs, heavy weapons are needed to form powerful strike groups, which would allow a quick counteroffensive against the enemy," Skibitskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia will try to carry out a new large-scale attack on Ukraine in the first half of 2023.

According to the Defense Intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov to occupy the Donbas until March 2023.

On January 14, the Defence Intelligence reported that Russia was preparing for a long-term war and was moving the economy to "military rails."