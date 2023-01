Britain To Deliver Challenger 2 Tanks To Ukraine By End Of March

The UK hopes that Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine at the end of March.

British defence department minister Alex Chalk announced this on Thursday, January 26, European Pravda reports with reference to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Britain said it would send 14 of its main battle tanks to Ukraine, along with additional artillery support.

"The intention is that it will be at the end of March," Alex Chalk told parliament in response to a question asking when the tanks would arrive in Ukraine.

According to him, by that time the Ukrainian military will be intensively training how to operate and maintain these vehicles.

It is noted that other countries, including the United States and Germany, also subsequently committed to the supply of tanks, which Kyiv welcomed as a potential turning point in the fight against the Russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK has begun a new round of training for the Armed Forces, which it plans to conduct training for at least 20,000 soldiers.

Earlier it was reported that the United States intends to transfer to Ukraine Abrams tanks in the amount of 31 pieces with a total cost of USD 400 million.