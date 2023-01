Attempts by Russian troops to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut area in the Donetsk Region lead to the loss of up to 1 battalion of soldiers killed.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi at a briefing in the Military Media Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Russian troops are making efforts to break through the defense in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, but the Defense Forces do not allow the enemy to succeed.

"Over the past day alone, January 25, according to the General Staff, the enemy lost 600-700 people killed, that is, almost a battalion. That's not considering the injured. For two months of attempts to break through our defense, enemy losses are commensurate with two Chechen wars," Cherevatyi said.

According to him, the military-political leadership of the invaders set itself a goal that can be presented as a certain achievement - the occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, and show this as intermediate goals of the so-called special military operation.

To advance further, including to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, it is important for them to break through the Ukrainian defense in the area of ​ ​ Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

At the same time, Cherevatyi emphasized that the occupiers have not been able to do this for two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 780 to 123,860 killed on January 25, and the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 aircraft, 1 helicopter and 14 tanks last day.