11 People Killed And 11 Injured In Massive Strike Of Invaders On Ukraine - State Emergency Service

11 people were killed and 11 injured in a massive missile attack by the invaders on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Thursday, January 26.

The press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, as a result of terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, there were strikes with both drones and missiles in 11 regions. 11 people were injured and also 11 people were killed. This is information as of 3 p.m.," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a rocket hitting non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, 1 person was killed and two were injured.

On the night of Thursday, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Zaporizhzhia Region with missiles S-300, according to preliminary information, three people were killed and 7 were injured.