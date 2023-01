Total Amount Of Official Funding In 2023 May Exceed USD 38 Billion - NBU

Total official funding in 2023 could exceed USD 38 billion.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, Ukraine received more than USD 32 billion in international aid, of which more than USD 14 billion was grants.

Thanks to this, it was possible to finance most of the consolidated budget deficit (more than 27% of GDP excluding grants), as well as increase international reserves to USD 28.5 billion at the end of the year.

The current level of reserves is sufficient to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Given the already announced volumes of international assistance and progress in negotiations with the IMF, the total amount of official funding in 2023 could exceed USD 38 billion.

This will avoid issue financing of the budget deficit in 2023 and support international reserves at a sufficient level, even in the context of longer preservation of high security risks.

It is expected that at the end of 2023, international reserves will amount to about USD 27 billion and will continue to grow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU expects real GDP growth in 2023 by 0.3%.

In addition, the NBU predicts inflation to slow to 18.7% in 2023.