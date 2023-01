Significant Electricity Shortage Of In Ukraine, Severe Damage To Equipment In Kyiv - Ukrenergo

During a massive missile attack on Thursday, the enemy damaged energy equipment in the southern, central and southwestern regions of Ukraine, at one of the power facilities the main high-voltage equipment was destroyed.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrenergo noted that at night and on Thursday morning, the Russians again hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones.

This is the 13th missile strike and the 15th drone attack on the Ukrainian power system.

"There are hits and damage to equipment in the southern, central, southwestern regions. In the Dniprovskyi area, at one of the power facilities, the main high-voltage equipment was destroyed," the report said.

The largest problems with energy supply caused by shelling were recorded in the south, including in the Odesa Region.

Emergency blackouts were introduced throughout Ukraine during the attack.

Regions are now gradually returning to planned outage schedules.

“The deficit in the system is significant. Consumption limits have been brought to all regions," the energy company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine on Thursday, the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 47 of them, and three more missiles did not reach their targets.

As a result of enemy missile strikes, two objects of energy infrastructure of the Odesa Region were damaged, and a missile also hit an object of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv Region.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the most difficult situation with power supply is now in the Kyiv, Odesa and Vinnytsia Regions.