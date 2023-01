The Russian military on Thursday, January 26 resorted to the tactics of a combined strike on Kyiv: first they launched Shahed kamikaze drones to deplete Ukrainian air defense forces, and then used cruise missiles.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Administration noted that at night the enemy tried to attack Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

About 15 enemy UAVs were recorded in the airspace of the capital, all drones were destroyed by air defense forces.

No casualties or hits to infrastructure were recorded.

"The goal of the Shaheds was not only to defeat ground targets. According to the new tactics of the aggressor, these drones are the first wave of a combined air strike and should detect and deplete the Ukrainian air defense forces. Therefore, following the UAVs, by the second wave, the enemy carried out a massive attack with missiles of various types: Kh-101, Kh-555, Kinzhal (Dagger) and Kalibr,” the report said.

Within Kyiv, about 20 missiles were recorded.

The Ukrainian military destroyed all air targets.

This time, however, it was not without civilian casualties.

As a result of the fall of rocket parts, a 55-year-old man was killed, two more were injured.

"Currently, the infrastructure facilities of Kyiv are operating normally. The enemy did not achieve its goals. To continue this way, once again I urge Kyiv residents not to shoot or post on social networks photos or videos of enemy UAVs or missiles, the location of our air defense, military facilities or infrastructure. Let's bring peace together in Ukraine after our Victory!" the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko was quoted in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that as a result of a missile hitting non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, there are one killed and two wounded.

On the night of Thursday, January 26, the Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine using kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131, air defense units shot down all 24 Shaheds fired by the invaders.