The National Bank predicts inflation will slow to 18.7% in 2023.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will be facilitated by the preservation of tight monetary conditions, a decrease in global inflation and weaker consumer demand in the context of blackouts. Receiving the announced volumes of international assistance and joint actions of the National Bank and the government to activate the internal debt market will allow avoiding issue financing of the budget deficit and balancing the foreign exchange market," the regulator said.

In subsequent years, inflation will slow faster due to reduced security risks, a full recovery of logistics and an increase in yields.

The National Bank expects it to decrease to 10.4% in 2024 and 6.7% in 2025.

The main contribution to inflation in these years will be the administrative component due to the need to bring tariffs for housing and communal services to market levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 consumer prices increased by 26.6%.