Russians Shell Administrative Building In Kherson Region. There Is Victim And Seriously Injured

On the morning of Thursday, January 26, the Russian army shelled the village of Kochubeyivka, Beryslavskyi district, Kherson Region. 1 person was killed, 3 others were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in the Telegram channel.

"The rashists attacked the administrative building with targeted fire," the message reads.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the Russian strike, 1 person was killed, 3 people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

"One victim is in a serious condition, doctors are fighting for her life. Rescue services are working on the spot. The victims are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Beryslav in the Kherson Region, hitting a grocery store. 2 people were killed there, 3 more were injured.

Also, on January 24, the Russian military shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 52 times. A maternity hospital, a school and residential buildings were attacked, as a result of which 1 person was killed and 6 people were injured.