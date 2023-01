Emergency Blackouts In Odesa Region Can Last Several Days Due To Russian Missile Attacks - DTEK

Today, January 26, the energy infrastructure of the Odesa Region suffered damage during the Russian massive rocket attack. Emergency blackouts have been applied, which can last for several days. This was reported by the DTEK press service.

So, in the Odesa Region there are emergency blackouts due to the destruction caused by Russian missile strikes on January 26.

"This situation can last several days until the damaged power facilities are restored. We ask you to be patient and believe in energy engineers who are already working to stabilize the situation," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the Odesa Region, air defense units shot down 3 Russian Kalibr missiles.

As a result of the morning missile strikes, two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Odesa Region were damaged.

So, on Thursday, January 26, the Russian Federation fired 55 missiles at Ukraine. The air defense of the Armed Forces shot down 47 of them, three more missiles did not reach their targets. It is noted that 20 missiles were destroyed by air defense in the area of ​ ​ Kyiv.