Russia Fires 55 Missiles At Ukraine, Air Defense Shot Down 47 Of Them, 3 More Missiles Did Not Reach Their Tar

On Thursday, Russia fired 55 missiles at Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 47 of them, 3 more missiles did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy launched 55 air and sea-based missiles (Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, Kh-59) from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K aircraft and ships from waters of the Black Sea," Zaluzhnyi said.

Forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 47 cruise missiles.

20 of them were destroyed by air defense near Kyiv.

In addition, three of the four Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

"The goal of the Russians remains the same - psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure. But we will not be broken! Thanks to the military personnel who keep the sky over Ukraine!" Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a missile hitting a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district of Kyiv, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured.

The police discovered fragments of Russian missiles in several districts of the Kyiv Region.