Over the Odesa Region, air defense units shot down three Russian Kalibr missiles.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko announced this on Telegram.

So, as a result of the Russian massive shelling in the Odesa Region, civilians were not injured.

"Three Kalibr missiles were shot down in the sky over the Odesa Region by air defense units! Fortunately, as a result of the strike, there are no victims among civilians in the region," Marchenko said.

He noted that he instructed the heads of district military administrations to tell the residents of the region about the current situation.

"He instructed the heads of district military administrations to personally go out with communication to all residents of the region with an explanation of the current situation," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 26, it was reported that six Russian bombers launched missiles at Ukraine.

As a result of the morning missile strikes, two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Odesa Region were damaged.

In addition, in the Kyiv Region after the Russian massive shelling, fragments of missiles were discovered in several areas.

Also, as a result of a rocket hitting non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, there is one killed and two wounded.

It is known that in Vinnytsia and the Vinnytsia Region today, January 26, there were sounds of explosions. It is reported about the work of air defense units at Russian missiles.