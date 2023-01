During a massive missile attack, a Russian missile hit an energy facility in the Kyiv Region. There is information about damage to houses and cars.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced this in Telegram.

"Preliminarily, we have information about damage to civil infrastructure facilities, private and multi-story buildings, and residents' cars in some areas of the region. These are mainly broken windows, damaged roofs and facades," the report says.

It is also reported that an energy facility has been hit, so emergency power outages are currently in action in the Kyiv Region, schedules are not working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 26, Ukraine suffered another massive attack by Russian missiles.

In the Kyiv Region, after massive Russian shelling, the fragments of missiles were found in the territory of several districts.

As a result of massive Russian missile fire, a missile hit a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district of Kyiv, leaving one killed and two injured.

In Kyiv, explosions rang out in the Dnipro district during an air raid warning.

Also, as a result of morning missile attacks, two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Odesa Region were damaged.

Air defense units shot down 3 Russian Kalibr missiles over the Odesa Region.