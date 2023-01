The Most Difficult Situation In Kyiv, Odesa And Vinnytsia Regions Due To Attack Of RF On Energy Infrastructure

Due to Russia's attack on the energy infrastructure on Thursday, January 26, the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv, Odesa and Vinnytsia Regions.

This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the enemy again fired at energy facilities, trying to cause a systemic failure in the energy system of Ukraine. Thanks to the excellent work of the air defense, a large number of missiles were shot down. Unfortunately, there are hits in energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency power outages have been implemented. The most difficult situation is currently in the Kyiv, Odesa and Vinnytsia Regions. Power engineers are working to restore energy supply as soon as possible," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Russian missiles damaged 2 energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa Region.