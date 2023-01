Fragments Of Russian Missiles Found In Territory Of Several Districts Of Kyiv Region - National Police

Officers of the National Police Department in the Kyiv Region found debris from missiles in several districts of the Kyiv region after the Russian massive shelling on Thursday.

The head of the police of the Kyiv Region Andrii Niebytov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The police of Kyiv Region record the consequences of enemy attacks. Debris from enemy missiles was already found in several districts of the region. According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack of the aggressor, there are no victims," he wrote.

Police are currently conducting a review of the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, Russia launched another massive attack at Ukraine.

As a result of a rocket hitting non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, one person was killed, and two were wounded.