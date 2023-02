An aerial view of a shipbuilding yard in Taicang, Jiangsu province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's shipbuilding sector continued to lead globally by the end of 2022 with the biggest market share in terms of output and orders, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's shipbuilding output hit 37.86 million deadweight tonnes (dwt) last year, accounting for 47.3% of the world's total, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

New orders, another major indicator of the shipbuilding industry, stood at 45.52 mln dwt in 2022, with a global market share of 55.2%.

The sector's holding orders totaled 105.57 mln dwt, up 10.2% year on year, taking up 49% of the world's market share.

Meanwhile, six Chinese shipbuilding enterprises ranked world's top 10 in terms of the three aforementioned indicators, the association added.