UAH 3.97 Billion Allocated To Repay Claims Of Creditors Of Banks In Management Of DGF In 2022

During 2022, banks liquidated by the Deposit Guarantee Fund allocated UAH 3.97 billion to repay the claims of their creditors, of which UAH 63.92 million was allocated for extraordinary satisfaction of the claims of secured creditors (including UAH 63.2 million to the National Bank).

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For comparison, for 2021, UAH 3.57 billion was allocated to repay the claims of creditors.

Of the indicated amount for 2022, in particular, UAH 1.15 billion was allocated to repay the 4th stage (deposits of individuals over the guaranteed amount), and UAH 0.66 billion - the 7th stage (funds of legal entities that are not affiliated with banks).

In December 2022, the amount of satisfaction of the creditors of banks liquidated by the fund amounted to UAH 61.5 million.

In total, for the entire period as of January 1, 2023, the creditors of insolvent banks in the total amount of UAH 59.853 billion were satisfied, of which UAH 17.027 billion was repaid to secured creditors, including UAH 15.75 billion - to the NBU (including through foreclosure for collateral and property of guarantors).

As of January 1, 2023, the DGF, in accordance with Article 52 of the law "On the system of guaranteeing deposits of individuals," had filed 79 claims against 50 banks.

The total number of defendants who are related persons of these banks is 933.

The total amount of claims is UAH 109,543.11 million.

The total amount of claims of the Fund, satisfied according to court decisions, which have gained legal force, is more than UAH 434 million.

In addition, the Deposit Guarantee Fund has filed 32 civil lawsuits in criminal proceedings against 22 banks, the proceedings of which are ongoing. The total number of civil defendants is 65.

The total amount of claims made is UAH 23,171.1 million.

At the same time, according to the results of the courts consideration of criminal proceedings, on the basis of court decisions as of January 1, 2023, the Deposit Guarantee Fund initiated 5 court proceedings on compensation for damage caused by criminal offenses against 5 banks.

The total number of defendants is 5 people.

The total amount of claims is UAH 2,657.8 million.

The total amount of claims of the fund, satisfied according to court decisions, which have gained legal force, is more than UAH 1,220.6 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, depositors of liquidated banks received a guaranteed refund from the Deposit Guarantee Fund for a total of UAH 5,832.6 million.