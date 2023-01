Invaders In Crimea Will Stop All Construction And Repair Work At Budget Enterprises In February And Redirect

In February, the occupiers in Crimea will stop all construction and repair work at budget enterprises, and all funds provided for this will be redirected to ensure armed aggression against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From February 1 of this year, all repair and construction work at budget enterprises and institutions will be suspended, and all planned funds will be redirected to ensure armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, according to Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, measures to forcibly mobilize men into the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The command of the Russian occupation forces, as a rule, sends mobilized to the front positions almost without proper provision and training, which leads to massive losses among them.

At the same time, this category of those called up is most affected by neglect and violent actions by Russian servicemen.

A characteristic phenomenon in the units of the Russian occupation forces is bullying and bodily harm to mobilized people, which are counted as domestic injuries.

In addition, due to the intensification of hostilities, there is a significant increase in the number of wounded occupiers, most of whom die due to the lack of timely primary medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Crimea, Russia is preparing for covert mobilization, IT specialists and financiers are called to military enlistments.