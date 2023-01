The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, believes that Russia's missile attack on Thursday is a predictable reaction from the aggressor state to yesterday's tank decisions by the states in support of Ukraine. Maasikas wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A predictable reaction to yesterday´s tank decisions - waves of missiles launched by the aggressor state, incl on Kyiv. Air alarms on in Kyiv since 8 am, air defence working. All

EU Delegation to Ukraine in shelters, continuing our work for EU-Ukraine relations and Ukraine´s victory,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, Ukraine was subjected to another massive attack by Russia. As a result of a missile hitting a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district of Kyiv, one person was killed and two others were injured.

On January 25, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States was providing Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks, and the German government announced its decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.