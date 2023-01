Responsibility For Disobeying Orders And Desertion For Military Increased From Now On

The law on strengthening the criminal responsibility of military personnel entered into force on Thursday, January 26.

This is evidenced by the text of the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 24, the document was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the next day it was published in the official publication Holos Ukrainy [Voice of Ukraine].

The law strengthens the criminal liability of military personnel for failure to comply with the orders of the leadership and prohibits courts from reducing punishment or giving conditional terms to military personnel convicted of certain types of crimes: disobedience, failure to comply with an order, threats or violence against a superior, voluntary abandonment of a military unit, desertion, voluntary abandonment of the battlefield.

The time limits and fines for violations have also been increased, and an inspection of reservists for intoxication by the law and order military service is being introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, supports increased liability for desertion or refusal to use weapons.