President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, after the decision of the partner countries on the supply of tanks, is waiting for the supply of long-range missiles and aircraft. Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We must also open the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important - we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter into the supply of aircraft for Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is a task. An important task for everyone us," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the more defense support the Ukrainian military receives at the front, the sooner Russia's aggression will end and the more reliable security guarantees will be for Ukraine and all partners after the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 25, Zelenskyy discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg the expansion of the tank coalition and the unblocking of the supply of new types of weapons to Ukraine.

On January 25, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States was providing Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks, and the German government announced its decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.