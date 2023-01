1 Killed And 2 Injured As Result Of Missile Hitting Of Non-Residential Building In Holosiyivskyi District Of K

As a result of a missile hitting of a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district of Kyiv, 1 person was killed and 2 others were injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of a missile hitting of a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district, there is currently information about one killed and two injured. The injured were hospitalized," he wrote.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel that in the Holosiyiv district of Kyiv there were casualties due to the fall of part of the missile.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration report, according to preliminary information, a man (55 years old) was killed in the Holosiyivskyi district as a result of the fall of part of the missile. It is also known about two victims, they were provided with medical assistance.

The Kyiv City Military Administration advises Kyiv residents to continue staying in shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klychko announced that the explosions occurred in the Dnipro district of the capital, all services are following the scene and promised to report the details later.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, previously stated that the air defense units of the Armed Forces destroyed all 15 cruise missiles that the Russian occupying army fired in the direction of Kyiv on Thursday morning.