As a result of morning missile attacks, 2 facilities of critical energy infrastructure of the Odesa Region were damaged. This was announced by Yurii Kruk, the head of the Odesa District Military Administration.

"The enemy continues to fire missiles at the territory of Ukraine from the sky and the sea. There is already information about the damage to 2 facilities of critical energy infrastructure in the Odesa Region. There are no casualties," the message says.

In addition, the air defense operates over the territory of the Odesa Region, and in particular the Odesa district.

"We ask you to stay in shelters, do not spread details about the hits on social networks and wait for official information," he added.

We will remind, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on the morning of January 26.

Six Russian bombers launched missiles over Ukraine. In total, more than 30 missiles are expected. The Air Force spokesman confirmed information about explosions in several regions, in particular in the Vinnytsia Region, and called on Ukrainians to stay in shelters until the alarm goes off.

Meanwhile, explosions rang out in the Dnipro district during an air raid alert in Kyiv.