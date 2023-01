In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the Dnipro District during an air raid alert.

This was announced by Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"An explosion in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Later, he added that the explosions were heard in the Dnipro District of the capital.

All services went to the site.

Further details will be reported later.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said that the air defense units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had destroyed all 15 cruise missiles that the Russian occupation army fired in the direction of Kyiv.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized that the danger of new strikes continues to persist.

Earlier, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the operation of anti-aircraft defense against missiles fired by the Russian invaders in the direction of the capital.

Currently, Russia is carrying out a new missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert has been announced in all regions of the country. In the Vinnytsia Region, during the air raid, the sounds of explosions were heard. The authorities of the region reported on the work of anti-aircraft defense against Russian missiles.