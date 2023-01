Enemy trying to advance in 2 directions, AFU repel attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff

On January 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 10 settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 37 air strikes and 10 missile strikes, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. It carried out 97 attacks using MLRSes, residential buildings in Kherson were also hit. According to preliminary information, at night the enemy used 24 Iranian attack drones Shahed-136. All of them were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces.

There is a great danger of further Russian air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Suffering numerous losses, the enemy does not stop offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Novopavlovsk directions. It conducted unsuccessful offensives in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions. In the directions of Kupiyansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, the enemy is in defense.

The AFU repelled enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Mariyinka, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Leonivka, Yasna Poliana, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; and Budivelne, Volfyne, and Tymofiyivka in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, 20 settlements were hit by shelling. Among them were Budarky, Vovchanski Khutory, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Krasne, and Neskuchne of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were affected by the fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, and Nevske in the Luhansk Region; and in the Veryhinske Forestry, and Yampolivka in the Donetsk Region.

A total of 22 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, they were Ivanivske, Chervonopopivka, Spirne, Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, Niu York, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Berdychi, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the enemy shelled Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

Areas of 25 settlements were affected by tank and artillery fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Vremivka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers continue to shell peaceful towns and villages. A total of 20 settlements were affected, in particular, Beryslav, Antonivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Novokayiry, Respublikanets, and Kherson. Casualties among the civilian population were reported.

During the past day, the aviation of the AFU conducted 14 strikes on enemy concentration areas and two strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, two enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, four Orlan-10 type UAVs, and one Superkam type were destroyed.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU hit one control post, 12 manpower concentration areas and four ammunition warehouses of the Russian occupiers during the day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the evening of Wednesday, January 25, the Russian occupying forces raised strategic aircraft into the air and released Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine. The AFU shot down 24 out of 24 conducted drones.

Meanwhile, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on the morning of January 26.