There Is Missile Hit In Vinnytsia Region - Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a Russian missile hit the Vinnytsia Region during a massive missile strike on Thursday.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a hit in the Vinnytsia Region," the spokesman of the Air Force said.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration also confirms the hit.

There are no casualties.

Services on the spot.

Information about where the missile hit is not reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine this morning, Russian missiles are in Ukrainian airspace.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported on the first downing of missiles.

Air defense units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed all 15 cruise missiles that the Russian occupying army fired in the direction of Kyiv.

Six Russian bombers launched missiles over Ukraine. In total, more than 30 missiles are expected. The Air Force spokesman confirmed information about explosions in several regions, in particular in the Vinnytsia Region, and called on Ukrainians to stay in shelters until the alarm goes off.