Air Defense Units down all Shahed UAVs occupiers launched at Ukraine at night

Overnight into January 26, occupiers once again tried to carry out a mass attack using kamikaze drones. Air defense units of Ukraine managed to shoot down all Iranian Shahed UAVs.

This was announced today, January 26, by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Occupiers launched drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Kamikaze drones were launched in the direction of the south, center and north of Ukraine.

Thanks to the actions of the military personnel of the air defense units, it was possible to shoot down all 24 drones launched by the occupiers.

Most of the Iranian drones were reported to have been shot down by AFU units in the area of responsibility of the Center Air Command of the Air Force.

As earlier reported, earlier today, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that at night in the vicinity of the capital, air defense units managed to shoot down 15 Iranian drones.

