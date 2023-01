Ukraine will receive 10,000 Starlink satellite terminals from Germany next month. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, January 25.

"We are recording an interview with German journalists of Die Zeit in a shelter. We are talking about the technological front of the war. I have thanked the German people for the new batch of 10,000 Starlinks that we will receive next month. I am sure we will get Leopards soon," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Starlink satellite communication terminals will be installed in the Points of Indestructibility.

On January 13, Fedorov said that Ukraine received an additional 8,000 Starlink satellite communication terminals from Poland.

Also, by the end of this year, all Intercity trains will receive wireless Internet based on Starlink technology.