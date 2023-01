Putin Comes Up With Another Goal Of Invading Ukraine. Now He Is "Worried" About Russians

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in the twelfth month of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, voiced another goal of the war - the defense of Russia.

The head of the Kremlin said this at a meeting with students, reports the RIA Novosti propaganda publication.

It is noted that Putin turned to a person who called himself a student and said that he allegedly participated in the "special operation," but demobilized.

"Such people understand more acutely and more precisely the need for what Russia is doing now to support our citizens living in these territories. In Luhansk and Donetsk, in Donbas in general, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The goal is primarily to protect people and protect Russia itself from those threats that are trying to create in our adjacent historical territories," said the president, whose country was not threatened until February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an air defense system was installed on the roof of the building of the military department of the Russian Federation. Also, the Pancir-S1 air defense system appeared on other high-rise buildings of the capital of the aggressor state. In addition, the Russians noticed a Pancir 10 km from Putin's residence near Moscow.

On January 19, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose the war.