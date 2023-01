Today, Russian troops launched 5 missile and 21 air strikes, and almost 50 settlements along the entire front line were shelled from artillery of various types.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The command reported that the enemy troops continue to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. It is noted that the attempts of the invaders to advance on the Lyman and Avdiivka directions did not succeed, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks.

In the remaining sections of the front, the enemy either defends or does not conduct any active actions.

During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes and engaged combat aircraft 21 times. The invaders also carried out 27 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

49 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were shelled.

And on the section of the state border with Belarus, the Ukrainian military does not observe the formation of an offensive group of Russian troops on Belarusian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, January 25, the representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said that the Ukrainian military left Soledar in the Donetsk Region.

We also reported that over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated almost a thousand soldiers of the Russian army.