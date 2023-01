The address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown by Russian TV channels in Belgorod, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The video was published by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel on Wednesday, January 25.

In temporarily occupied Simferopol and Sevastopol, the President of Ukraine appeared on TV screens. Zelenskyy's address was even shown by the Russian channel TNT.

As it turned out, in the Russian Belgorod, all 10 TV channels also broadcast the speech of the President of Ukraine, which becomes clear from the comments of the cameramen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not sure if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is still alive. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov was forced to react to these words and began to convince the public that the President of the Russian Federation is actually alive.