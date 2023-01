Zelenskyy Discusses With Stoltenberg Expansion Of Tank Coalition And Unlocking Of New Types Of Weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg the expansion of the tank coalition and unlocking the supply of fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the further consolidation of partners to support Ukraine, in particular the expansion of the tank coalition, the unlocking of fundamentally new types of weapons," he wrote.

They also talked about the necessary steps towards further integration of Ukraine into NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The U.S. is also expected to announce the shipment of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine today.