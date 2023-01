The Koran-burning action near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm (Sweden) is an operation by Russian special services aimed against the national interests of Turkey, Sweden and Finland, as well as against the NATO bloc in general. Such actions of the Russian Federation should not go unanswered.

Oleksandr Danyliuk, head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for combating hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, stated this in a comment to Guildhall.

"Insolent Russian provocations in Stockholm (burning of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Sweden - ed.) are directed both against the interests of NATO in general and against the national interests of Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Such active measures of the Russian intelligence services are a complete disregard for the feelings of the entire Muslim world," said the head of the Center for Defense Reforms.

"Russia is conducting active subversive activities in Sweden in order to block its way to the NATO accession agreement. The persons who organized the action are certainly working for the Russian special services, which was not even properly hidden. The application for holding the Koran-burning action in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan was paid by the journalist and host of the Swedish Democrats' right-wing party’s Riks channel, Mr. Chang Frick, who has been promoting the Kremlin's narratives for several years and is probably a Russian agent of influence," Oleksandr Danyliuk said.

"The incitement of religious enmity takes us back to the times when the A service of the KGB (a unit of the First Main Directorate of the KGB of the USSR that specialized in active measures - ed.) vandalized Jewish cemeteries in Western Europe, painting them with swastikas. Such actions of the Russian Federation should not go unanswered," concluded the head of the Center for Defense Reforms.

We will remind, on January 21, a rally of the Danish far-right political party Stram Kurs against Turkey and Sweden's accession to NATO was held in Stockholm. During a rally outside the Turkish embassy, the leader of Stram Kurs, Swedish citizen Rasmus Paludan, burned a Koran.

On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the cancellation of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's planned visit to Turkey due to the Koran-burning event in Stockholm.