Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov supports the initiative of members of the Verkhovna Rada to make part of defense procurement open. Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I support the initiative of MPs to make part of defense procurement open. This approach fully corresponds to my vision," he wrote.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Verkhovna Rada's committees, will find a format that will guarantee the security of suppliers and preserve sensitive information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but at the same time will make procurement more transparent and budget funds - more accessible for public control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 19 members of the Verkhovna Rada propose to the parliament to introduce transparency in defense procurement (except for information on the procurement of defense goods, works and services, which constitute a state secret). The Mps came up with such an initiative after a media article in which it was said that the Ministry of Defense purchases products for the military at prices much higher than in retail chains in Kyiv.

Earlier, Reznikov stated that he considers the accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

On January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Defense Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.