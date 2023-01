Spain Confirms That It Is Ready To Transfer Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine

Spain is ready to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks after Germany agreed to send its own armored vehicles. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, on Wednesday, January 25, Reuters reports.

"Spain is ready, as part of this coordination, to work with our allies to do whatever is necessary, including sending Leopard 2s, training in the use of these Leopard 2s, and helping with their maintenance and upkeep," the Spanish official said.

She also expressed hope that the proposal to send tanks will not be put to the vote of the parliament, as it will be within the framework of Spain's international obligations to the EU and NATO.

The Elcano think tank reports that Spain has 108 2A4 tanks. This is an old, standard model for many European countries, and Ukrainian tankers can undergo standard training on them.

Almost half of the Spanish tanks are in the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, and 53 tanks are preserved at the military base in Zaragoza and need conversion.

Spain has already assessed the need for major repairs, and Germany and Ukraine have agreed to the cost, which will be paid from a special fund, and to the fact that the tanks can be brought into combat readiness within two months, the media reports citing informed sources.

The tanks will be transported overland across Europe by flatbed trucks, which will take about a week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.