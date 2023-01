Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov plans to develop a vegan, halal, kosher and lenten menu for the military. This is what Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Also, we plan to develop a vegan, halal, kosher menu and a lenten menu of the Christian tradition. So that there is this choice. After all, Ukraine is being defended by different people," he wrote.

The minister said that he plans to introduce a flexible but unified menu system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the basis of which will not be money and calories, but units of measurement (grams/pieces) and calories. He noted that this is a common approach in NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov previously stated that he considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

This is how he reacted to the material in the mass media, in which it was said that the Ministry of Defense purchases products for the military at prices much higher than in retail chains in Kyiv.

After that, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Defense Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.